Tempe, AZ

houseofsparky.com

ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils announce JJ Van Niel as next head coach

USC associate volleyball coach JJ Van Niel was announced as the next head coach of Arizona State Volleyball on Thursday. Van Niel will be the ninth coach in program history. “Tempe has always been one of my favorite road trips due to the passion and pride the city has for ASU and for its athletic teams,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the interview process, it became clear that the athletic department and school are invested in making this program great and in providing its student athletes with an amazing experience.”
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jade Loville leads No. 18 Arizona against rival Arizona State, her former team

ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA WILL BE TELEVISED ON PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO ON KTUC (1400-AM) Imagine Arizona’s leading scorer transferring to Arizona State. But the circumstances of Jade Loville leaving Arizona State for its arch-rival, Arizona, this season are reasonable. Her coach with the Sun Devils, Charli...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course

10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor

Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
PHOENIX, AZ

