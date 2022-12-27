Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Related
houseofsparky.com
ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils announce JJ Van Niel as next head coach
USC associate volleyball coach JJ Van Niel was announced as the next head coach of Arizona State Volleyball on Thursday. Van Niel will be the ninth coach in program history. “Tempe has always been one of my favorite road trips due to the passion and pride the city has for ASU and for its athletic teams,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the interview process, it became clear that the athletic department and school are invested in making this program great and in providing its student athletes with an amazing experience.”
allsportstucson.com
Jade Loville leads No. 18 Arizona against rival Arizona State, her former team
ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA WILL BE TELEVISED ON PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO ON KTUC (1400-AM) Imagine Arizona’s leading scorer transferring to Arizona State. But the circumstances of Jade Loville leaving Arizona State for its arch-rival, Arizona, this season are reasonable. Her coach with the Sun Devils, Charli...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
247Sports
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season
Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career. Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
12news.com
Golfers in Phoenix for tournament surprised by rain
Competitors from around the country gathered in Phoenix this week to compete in a tournament. Golfers say the rain was a surprise, but they are pushing through.
'It's a little swampy right now': Valley golfers have fun in the rain
PHOENIX — As people tried to stay inside during Wednesday's wet weather, one group of people was excited to get out in it. Golfers participating in the annual Patriot All America Golf Tournament at Wigwam Resort braved the elements, all while having fun. "It's a little swampy right now,"...
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Chicken N Pickle breaks ground at Westgate in Glendale, here’s what to know
Chicken N Pickle to open at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s what you need to know about this indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that’ll have several pickleball courts.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
Resorts, stores, new developments: here’s what’s coming to the Valley in 2023
From the VAI RESORT to new tenants at Westgate in Glendale and at Tempe Marketplace, the Valley is growing! Here’s what’s slated to open this 2023!
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
Comments / 0