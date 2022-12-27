Read full article on original website
What is fluid intelligence? Study identifies brain areas necessary for quick thinking
LONDON — Fluid intelligence is a defining factor of human cognition, according to scientists. It’s what helps us react to unexpected situations, formulate new ideas, and carefully plan strategies for success. Studies show that high fluid intelligence predicts professional prosperity, social mobility, health, and longevity, and also correlates with stronger additional cognitive capacities like memory. Now, new research has mapped the parts of the brain that support our ability to think quickly.
Potent marijuana linked to growing rates of addiction, mental health problems
BATH, United Kingdom — Marijuana is the most widely used drug worldwide, aside from alcohol and nicotine. The potency of cannabis products all over the world has steadily increased over the years however, sparking concerns over potential new health complications. Sure enough, a recent study by researchers at the University of Bath found that rates of cannabis addiction treatment have increased at nearly the same pace as the drug’s potency over the years.
Best Children’s Vitamins: Top 5 Kids Gummy Multivitamins Most Recommended By Experts
Many of us struggle to get the kids in our lives to eat a balanced diet. They’re not exactly screaming for spinach like they are for ice cream. And even adults are struggling to meet their own nutritional needs. There’s a variety of factors that affect this. Like how food is becoming less nutrient dense, convenience foods are everywhere and costs of healthy foods are rising.
New 3D-printing ink could make lab-grown meat much cheaper to produce
SUZHOU, China — Lab-grown, or cultured, meats represent a promising, more environmentally friendly alternative to actual meat from livestock, but high production costs have hindered its widespread use. Now, however, research out of Singapore and China reports the discovery of a way to use food waste to make cultured meat, which would reduce production costs considerably.
A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
Why are honey bees dying? Study finds bee lifespans 50% shorter than 50 years ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In another blow to bee pollinators, a new study has found that honey bees are living significantly shorter lives compared to 50 years ago. Several bee species are at risk of extinction from a loss of habitats and human activities, and this new finding suggests genetics may also be driving bees to die faster. Understanding which genes are shortening the lives of bees may help with the future breeding of honey bees which live longer.
