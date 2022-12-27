Read full article on original website
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Seeks To Match Georgia’s Physicality In Peach Bowl
Ever since Ohio State was labeled a “finesse team” by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis following its loss at the hands of the Wolverines to conclude the 2021 regular season, the Buckeyes have spent the past year cultivating toughness within the program. Ohio State’s efforts to shrug...
buckeyesports.com
Three Matchups That Could Determine The Peach Bowl
Stars are set to take the field on both sides of the ball when No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia lock up on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, and sparks are sure to fly when two of the county’s best teams match up in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff with a chance at a national championship on the line.
buckeyesports.com
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Provide Final Updates Ahead Of Peach Bowl
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart held a joint press conference Friday morning ahead of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, providing final updates as their teams are set to square off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a...
buckeyesports.com
Brown Makes Season Debut, Likekele Returns From Three-Game Absence Against Alabama A&M
Through the first two months of the season, the Ohio State men’s basketball team was never fully intact. Across the Buckeyes’ first 11 games, junior guard Eugene Brown III was held out due to the lingering effects of a concussion, keeping one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s most reliable perimeter defenders off of the floor. With Brown out, Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele emerged as a well-rounded wing for Ohio State, providing the Buckeyes with stout defense and high-level playmaking skills.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State “Anxious” To Take The Field Against Georgia
Once No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia kick off in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, it will have been 35 days since the Buckeyes last took the field in a 45-23 loss to Michigan on Nov. 26. It’s been a painful waiting period for Ohio State, one in...
buckeyesports.com
No. 3 Ohio State Moves To 14-0 With 81-48 Win Over Northwestern
No. 3 Ohio State continues to live among the nation’s unbeaten, going on the road to take down Northwestern, 81-48, on Wednesday to move to 14-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) stayed close to Ohio State through the game’s early...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Runs Away From Alabama A&M In Second Half To Secure 90-59 Win
Ohio State utilized a dominant second half to close out nonconference play with a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday at Value City Arena. Although the Buckeyes held just a three-point lead over the Bulldogs at halftime, Ohio State (9-3) bullied Alabama A&M (4-9) 54-26 in the second half to secure the victory. Ohio State’s field goal percentage rose from 44.4 percent in the first half to 58.8 in the second, while the Buckeyes improved from a 2 of 12 start from beyond the arc to shoot 53.8 percent from three in the closing frame.
buckeyesports.com
Georgia Preparing For Ohio State Defense That “Does Their Jobs”
Even after surrendering 45 points to Michigan Nov. 26, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s defense is better than a year ago. The Buckeyes’ numbers are better across the board, as they allow fewer points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Georgia, OSU’s opponent for the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31, had coaches and players give their thoughts on the renovated unit of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Wednesday.
buckeyesports.com
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Moving Forward After Losing Madison Greene To Season-Ending Injury
Ohio State announced Wednesday evening that guard Madison Greene will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Buckeyes’ win over South Florida on Dec. 21. Greene exited that game late in the fourth quarter after falling down on the court, and was unable...
buckeyesports.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking To Make Noise In First College Football Playoff Appearance
During his first two seasons at the college level, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has dazzled Buckeye fans and national audiences alike. Whether he’s snagging acrobatic catches or creating separation with sharp route running, Harrison has emerged as one of the nation’s top receiving targets. Now, he’ll get his first opportunity to compete in the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes kick off their national title pursuits on Saturday against No. 1 Georiga in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
