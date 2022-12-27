Read full article on original website
Howell Pours in Career-High 35 to Help Howard defeat VCU
RICHMOND, VA - New York native Destiny Howell put on one of the most impressive shooting performances seen in recent history. The 6-0 junior guard poured in a career-high 35 points to lead Howard to a 79-67 win over Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) at the Siegel Center Wednesday evening. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Bison as they closed out the non-conference schedule.
Bison Fall to La Salle Despite Odom’s Career Night
WASHINGTON (December 29, 2022) – Howard University freshman Shy Odom (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) scored a career-high 22 points and second-year Bison Elijah Hawkins (Washington) added 20 points, but it was not enough to offset some hot shooting, foul trouble and key missed free throws as HU fell to La Salle University, 80-76, at Burr Gymnasium.
Nine DeMatha seniors earn college football scholarships, Jason Moore named area’s top defender
DeMatha pride was on full display at the Looney Convocation Center during early signing day Dec. 21. Nine Stags signed to continue their careers on full college football scholarships. “The thing that I’m most proud about is the work that they’ve put in academically, football-wise, character-wise,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor...
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Larkins Finds A Home At Georgetown
Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2024 / OF. Rankings StateRank: 5 / POS: 2 OverallRank: 353 / POS: 58. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2024. Primary...
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
'In the Water Basketball Battle' features Prince George's County's best ballers
Prince George’s County's elite high school basketball players are spending the holidays battling it out on the court. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from Upper Marlboro at the first-ever In the Water Basketball Battle.
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon
Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Richmond Music 2022, Part I: Hip Hop
Richmond’s always a hotbed of musical activity within all genres, but one of the busiest year after year has got to be the RVA hip hop scene. 2022 was no exception, with all sorts of projects going on, both from scene veterans and rising stars on the come-up. Gritty...
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault shooting near VCU campus
Police are currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in the area of Virginia Commonwealth University's MCV Campus.
Road-Raging Richmond Man Charged In Maryland With Pointing Gun, Red Laser At Motorists: DOJ
Authorities say that a Virginia man is facing federal charges in Maryland for brandishing a handgun and acting violently during incidents on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Lavar William Henderson, 44, of Richmond, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm...
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
‘Who’s going to be leading this place next month?’: Richmond groups voice support for acting police chief ahead of nationwide search
At the end of October, Acting Major Rick Edwards was promoted to Acting Chief to fill Smith's role in an interim capacity. But one local organization is calling for Edwards to take on the position more permanently.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
