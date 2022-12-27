ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Howell Pours in Career-High 35 to Help Howard defeat VCU

RICHMOND, VA - New York native Destiny Howell put on one of the most impressive shooting performances seen in recent history. The 6-0 junior guard poured in a career-high 35 points to lead Howard to a 79-67 win over Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) at the Siegel Center Wednesday evening. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Bison as they closed out the non-conference schedule.
RICHMOND, VA
Bison Fall to La Salle Despite Odom’s Career Night

WASHINGTON (December 29, 2022) – Howard University freshman Shy Odom (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) scored a career-high 22 points and second-year Bison Elijah Hawkins (Washington) added 20 points, but it was not enough to offset some hot shooting, foul trouble and key missed free throws as HU fell to La Salle University, 80-76, at Burr Gymnasium.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larkins Finds A Home At Georgetown

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2024 / OF. Rankings StateRank: 5 / POS: 2 OverallRank: 353 / POS: 58. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2024. Primary...
WASHINGTON, DC
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
BOWIE, MD
That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon

Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
RICHMOND, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond Music 2022, Part I: Hip Hop

Richmond’s always a hotbed of musical activity within all genres, but one of the busiest year after year has got to be the RVA hip hop scene. 2022 was no exception, with all sorts of projects going on, both from scene veterans and rising stars on the come-up. Gritty...
RICHMOND, VA

