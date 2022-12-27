Read full article on original website
Man Killed Roommate With Arrow, Broke Into Colorado Prison To Surrender
Carlos Trejo allegedly shot and killed his roommate with an arrow, then broke into a prison in Colorado to surrender. Authorities believed Trejo was hallucinating during his encounter with the victim, says True Crime Daily. On December 18 at around 1:23 a.m., a lieutenant from Colorado Springs Police Department discovered...
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
KKTV
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.
KRDO
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning. CSFD reported the fire at 10:43 a.m. According to CSFD, crews reported a basement fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Ln. This is a developing story.
KRDO
El Paso County agencies remove problematic homeless camps on private property in Stratmoor Hills area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, homeless camps in unincorporated El Paso County, specifically those in the area of Stratmoor Hills / B Street, have been the site of violent crime and even a large fire. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), law enforcement...
KRDO
Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
Man self-inflicts gunshot wound inside Sheriff’s Office
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 73-year-old man from Cañon City is reportedly in critical condition from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted in the lobby of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to FCSO located at 100 Justice Center Road regarding a suspected suicide attempt. CCPD says the […]
Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen. Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m. Police said responding officers are holding positions in the garden The post Police activity for possible armed suspect situation at Centura St. Francis Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
One dead in mobile home fire near Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a mobile home trailer park in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community in the 3000 block of S. Powers Blvd. According to CSFD, there was...
Trucker arrested on I-25 in homicide investigation
Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer to arrest the driver, who is a suspect in a homicide that took place at 11:30 a.m. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.
Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, The post Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released appeared first on KRDO.
Two people found dead in Fremont home identified
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning. According to FCSO, […]
Pueblo teacher identified as victim in murder-suicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Dec. 22 on Pueblo’s north side, and Pueblo School District 60 has confirmed the victim was a music teacher at South High School. On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Pueblo County Coroner posted on Twitter identifying the […]
KRDO
Several arrested after hours-long standoff in Pueblo at apartment complex on Christmas Eve
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department arrested several suspects after a five-hour-long standoff in front of an apartment complex on Christmas Eve. At 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a strong-armed robbery at a business in the 4000 block of W. Northern Ave. on Saturday. Based on the initial...
KRDO
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020. Stauch filed...
Man stabbed in back south of Motor City
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man had to be taken to the hospital after being stabbed south of the Motor City curve on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded around 6:24 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of South Tejon Street, just south of […]
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
