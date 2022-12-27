Read full article on original website
World Juniors: 3 Issues Canada Must Fix Before Medal Rounds
Canada has bounced back at the World Junior Championship (WJC) since their 5-2 loss to Czechia, having dominated Germany and Austria 11-2 and 11-0, respectively. With a win over Sweden, they could finish first in their group and have an easier route to a gold medal. If they do achieve this, winning two games against the two weakest teams in the group doesn’t mean Canada is the better team; they still have holes in their game that will need to be fixed to ensure they reach the gold medal game and win.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland
Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-0 Victory Over Austria
Team Canada improved their record to 2-1-0-0 at the 2023 World Juniors with a dominant 11-0 victory over Austria. This was the second time the Canadians have scored 11 goals in a game, having beaten Germany 11-2 the night prior. Here are five takeaways from the game. Connor Bedard Looks...
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Czechia vs Sweden
Sweden was facing their first true matchup of equals in the tournament courtesy of Team Czechia. This game was to determine who would hold first in Pool A with one game remaining, setting the winner up for a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals. In this 3 Ups, 3 Downs column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
3 Takeaways From Finland’s Shutout Win Over Latvia
Team Finland recorded their second-consecutive victory and their third-straight game with a point (from ‘Nyman has goal and assist as Finland blanks Latvia 3-0 at world juniors,’ Toronto Star, 12/29/22) after a dominating 3-0 win over Team Latvia on Thursday afternoon to reclaim the top spot in Group B. The win now sets up an epic showdown with the reigning silver medalist Finland and the United States on New Year’s Eve.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-3 Loss to Slovakia
While Team USA started with a strong first period in the Dec. 28 matchup against Team Slovakia, they were unfortunately not able to pull off a win. They were defeated by a score of 6-3, as they faced a few of the NHL’s top prospects and struggled to find their footing amidst penalties.
2023 WJC Day 4 Preview
After just three days, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) might be one of the most fascinating tournaments to date. In our Day 3 Preview, we argued, “With Canada’s disappointing outcome on Day 1, it’s tough to argue against the Americans as the odds-on favorites to win gold right now,” but warned, “‘[they] can’t take Slovakia lightly.” Now, 24 hours later, the U.S. is picking up the pieces after a 6-3 defeat by the underdog Slovakians.
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs. Germany
After a disappointing loss in their opener, Canada took an introspective approach to their second game. Head coach Dennis Williams chose to forego on-ice training for his team except for the goaltenders, instead, looking to focus on individual mental preparation and team video sessions. Something that defenseman Olen Zellweger credited for the win saying “We mentally reset, watched a lot of video to learn from the last game and I think we came here today prepared and executed”. For Germany, there was very little downtime after their opening loss to Sweden in a game that could have just as easily been a win.
