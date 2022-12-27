ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
MISSOURI STATE
atozsports.com

Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish

The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...

