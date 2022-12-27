Read full article on original website
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
atozsports.com
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Game Field Video
For the second straight year, the Holiday Bowl was contested at the Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego. But while the game went off relatively smoothly, there was a revelation that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Prior to the game, a video surfaced showed visible gaps...
Shane Beamer rips officiating crew after South Carolina loss to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
One of the key plays in the first half of the Gator Bowl Friday night was when South Carolina received two 15-yard penalties. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer got flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty after the play, and he voiced his displeasure with that decision in his postgame press conference. South...
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Sporting News
What channel is Ohio State vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for College Football Playoff semifinal
Can Georgia become college football's next great dynasty? A win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl would bring the Bulldogs one step closer to back-to-back national championships under Kirby Smart. Ohio State is out to prove doubters wrong after slipping up against Michigan in November, but the Buckeyes will...
Sporting News
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Sporting News
What channel is Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Gator Bowl
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Fiesta, Peach Bowl?
With the College Football Playoff rapidly approaching, there are many questions fans are eager to see answered. And what are some of the key statistics that could impact the games?. But now it's time to answer the most important question of all ahead of Saturday's CFP semifinal games: Who is...
Josh Heupel and His Wife Dawn Grew Up in the Same "Middle of Nowhere" Town
When Josh Heupel got the offer to become head football coach at the University of Tennessee in January of 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooner, picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft, leapt at the opportunity, even if it meant uprooting his family. But Josh Heupel's wife Dawn Heupel was ready for the journey.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Titans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 17
A high-stakes matchup kicks off Week 17. The Titans (7-8) are still fighting for a playoff spot and a division title, but the road is now a lot more complicated. With Ryan Tannehill's status for the remainder of the 2022 season in question, coach Mike Vrabel has turned to rookie Malik Willis at quarterback to chase the AFC South.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish
The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...
