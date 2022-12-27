The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO