Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts. Democrats in Congress have released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The documents provide the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent. The material shows how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligations and it reveals details about foreign accounts and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures. The disclosure marks the culmination of a yearslong legal fight that has played out everywhere from the presidential campaign to Congress and the Supreme Court.

21 HOURS AGO