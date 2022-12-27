Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
discoveringmontana.com
Missoula Symphony in the Park
Missoulians have traditionally set aside the second Sunday in August for close to two decades now. The main reason is the Symphony in the Park, the free concert at the city’s Caras Park featuring the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to help...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
New Year’s Eve in Missoula: Events to End the Year With
New Year's Eve is a wild day, and not just because of all the alcohol. It's the day we either celebrate the year if it was nice to you or to dance on this year's grave if it was bad. Here's some events going down on New Year's Eve in Missoula that'll make sure you end the year right:
mtpr.org
Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek
It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City Brewfest, Missoula
The annual Garden City BrewFest hits Missoula in early May. The event is the largest of all Montana’s brewing events, with over 70 different craft beers to choose from along with ciders and wines. There’s also live music and a range of food vendors, which all make this an...
Missoula Residents Given More Time to Comment on Marshall Mountain Future
The City of Missoula is extending the deadline for people to comment on plans for the new Marshall Mountain Park. The City and its partners have been conducting an online survey so people can review the proposed designs and offer comments on the final plans, which would go into effect after the city takes over full ownership of the park in 2023.
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility
The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 2 men arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Missoula YMCA closing in on $15M campaign goal for new facility
The Missoula YMCA says it has raised $11.8 million in its goal to collect $15 million in its Here for Good campaign.
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. puts out structure fire at Parkside Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Saturday night. Officials say three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and an ambulance were dispatched. On...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevi STARS Hall of Fame gala a huge success
Steve Lewis, chair of the Stevensville Schools Hall of Fame committee, was pleased with the recent gala sponsored by the Stevi STARS Foundation. Lewis, who is also on the board of STARS, said the event was sold out and about 160 people attended. He said that about $25,000 was raised from the event. That amount, coupled with a match from an anonymous donor, raised the proceeds to over $50,000.
Development in the works for Missoula's Hip Strip
A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Comments / 0