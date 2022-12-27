Read full article on original website
Richard Johnson
3d ago
Whoppies flawed way of thinking is white ppl can't be racist to other white ppl! Its like she thinks only black people can go through racism! It's sad this lady and all her vile fellow hating co-hosts actually have a platform and that ppl actually watch that garbage!
Reply(3)
99
gray wolf
3d ago
as a white talk show host would have made half of the races comments that she has on her show they would have been canceled a long time ago.
Reply(2)
67
one eye
3d ago
This post proves how little Whoopi knows A racist is a person of one race not liking a person of another race Dictionary definition This means a person of any race can be racist
Reply(1)
31
Related
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg warns viewers will ‘freak out’ as she reveals ‘controversial’ opinion during live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has warned viewers that they might “freak" out over a controversial opinion she’s sharing with them on the live show. The 67-year-old TV personality has shared her thoughts during an on-air discussion about Casey Anthony. A little ways into Thursday’s episode of The...
Whoopi Goldberg Rejects Claim That ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: ‘Leave the Movie Alone, Don’t Make Me Come for You’
Mindy Kaling ignited a spirited debate on social media this week after saying on “Good Morning America” that NBC’s “The Office” could not get made today because it’s “so inappropriate now.” The comment inspired “The View” hosts during the Dec. 7 episode to discuss other film and TV properties that some find too problematic for 2022. Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended Mel Brooks’ 1975 satire “Blazing Saddles” against social media backlash claiming its satire is too racist and/or problematic to be accepted today. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it,...
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood.
WATCH: Sally Field says she is frightened by challenges to abortion rights and LGBT community
Actress Sally Field told The View on Tuesday that "this country’s being challenged by things that are frightening to me."
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Former SEAL famous for being trans detransitions and says it's time to 'wake up'
A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it's time for America to "wake up" regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show
CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
Comments / 137