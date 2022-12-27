The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.

