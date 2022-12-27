ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN

We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
AJ STYLES UPDATE, WWE HALL OF FAMERS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN & MORE

For those who have asked, we are told that WWE sent AJ Styles to Tampa yesterday to get his ankle checked out. He did not work last night's live event in Toronto after banging his left ankle up Thursday night in Nashville. Styles was not backstage at Smackdown, which was also in Tampa last night.
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO

The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE

The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
12/29 WWE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA RESULTS

Here are quick results from WWE's Holiday Tour stop in Miami, Florida:. *Kofi Kingston & Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro & Zelina Vega. *Karrion Kross pinned Drew Gulak. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned Ricochet. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey pinned Raquel Rodriquez. *Jinder...
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION

It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
YEAR END AWARD WINNERS & THE BEST OF 2022: THE IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT

Welcome to this week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report, which will cover the promotion's Best of 2022!. Your hosts are Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt. All match coverage will be from when they were originally published. They aired the Hard to Kill 2022 PPV main event - Matt Cardona...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT

*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta with Chucky T. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan. *ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Swerve Strickland with Mogul Associates. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to appear. *Tony Schiavone to interview Darby Allin and Sting. *Jon Moxley...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage features:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James -...
ATLANTA, GA

