We have a solemn ten-bell salute for Jaysin Strife before we go on the air. It’s time for the IWTV supershow and there’s a LOT on the line tonight. We crown a new IWTV champion tonight in a gauntlet of former champions and current challengers. We have the quarter and semi finals of the T4 Summit to crown IWTV’s first tag team champions. Just added is a wild throwdown between the Northeast Beast Alec Price and the Duke John Wayne Murdoch. Larry Legend is our announcer! Let’s goooooo!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO