Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM COLORADO
We are live at AEW in Broomfield, Colorado. Ongoing AEW Dark - Elevation spoilers:. *Hikaru Shida pinned Rusemev with the Katana. *Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated The Pillars of Destiny. *Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy defeated Manny Lemons and Ativa (spelling may be incorrect.) *Marina Shafir defeated Lillith Grimm...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SEATTLE DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY, FIRST MATCH SET FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS V
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/30 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy Entrances | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash 12/30. Did These 2 Best Friends Turn into Bitter Rivals? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30. What did Moxley Have to Say When He Called Hangman? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE VLADIMIR DOCUMENTARY, PEACOCK MAKING WWE STUDIO FILMS?, THE BIGGEST STORY OF 2022 BY A HUGE MARGIN, PUNK AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Vince McMahon exiting WWE. There could not have been a bigger story this year. Nothing is close, not even the CM Punk-AEW fallout. ZERO. Do you think Peacock would ever start underwriting WWE Studio movies?. I don't know that WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM COLORADO
In between Dynamite and Rampage, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to do a rap and the "last scissor" of 2022. Tony Khan came out and hyped up the audience, announcing Paul Wight was joining the announcing team tonight for Rampage. AEW Rampage. The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAX TALKS PUNK, NEW AEW MERCH
Shop AEW has new stickers for Samoa Joe and Toni Storm. There are also new T-shirts for Nyla Rose, Top Flight, Anna Jay and Jay Lethal . For those that want to be just like Jake Hager they have a purple "I Like This Hat" embroidered bucket hat. On the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IWTV CHAMPION CROWNED & MORE: IWTV CLASS OF '22 LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA - WRESTIVAL DAY TWO
We have a solemn ten-bell salute for Jaysin Strife before we go on the air. It’s time for the IWTV supershow and there’s a LOT on the line tonight. We crown a new IWTV champion tonight in a gauntlet of former champions and current challengers. We have the quarter and semi finals of the T4 Summit to crown IWTV’s first tag team champions. Just added is a wild throwdown between the Northeast Beast Alec Price and the Duke John Wayne Murdoch. Larry Legend is our announcer! Let’s goooooo!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SWERVE VS. WHEELER, CASSIDY VS. TRENT & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash." We are in Bloomfield, CO at the 1st Bank Center. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Kip Sabian, and Paul Wight. They featured a graphic dedicated to the late Don West...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS, FORMER WWE NXT STAR TO DEBUT & MORE IMPACT NOTES
Scheduled for next week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YEAR END AWARD WINNERS & THE BEST OF 2022: THE IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to this week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report, which will cover the promotion's Best of 2022!. Your hosts are Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt. All match coverage will be from when they were originally published. They aired the Hard to Kill 2022 PPV main event - Matt Cardona...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S BEST OF 2022 FUSION TV LINEUP, LAST MAN STANDING NEXT WEEK, YAMATO AND MORE
Major League Wrestling's Best of 2022 episode, which premiered tonight on Pro Wrestling TV, featured:. 2/24/22 - Aramis & El Dragon & Micro Man vs. Arez & Mini Abismo Negro & Gino Medina. 3/10/22 - Davey Richards vs Alexander Hammerstone. 11/10/22 - Real 1 vs Jacob Fatu. MLW Champion Alexander...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AAW UNSTOPPABLE STREAMING LIVE TONIGHT ON HIGHSPOTS.TV - FULL DETAILS
The show will be streaming live on https://highspots.tv/. 1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against Mance Warner. 2. AAW Women's Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defends against Sierra. 3. AAW Heritage Championship Match: Davey Vega with John E Bravo defend against TBD. 4. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jah...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta with Chucky T. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan. *ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Swerve Strickland with Mogul Associates. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to appear. *Tony Schiavone to interview Darby Allin and Sting. *Jon Moxley...
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: AEW OFF FRENCH CANADIAN BROADCASTER
SlamWrestling.net is reporting that French Canadian channel RDS (the French version of TSN in Canada) will not be airing AEW Dynamite next year. According to RDS Wrestling's Facebook page, the decision was made due to "budget constraints." AEW airs on TSN in English in Canada as well. That will continue...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MASKED REPUBLIC TOUTS WWE SIGNING OF DRAGON LEE
The Lucha Libre Agency's Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE's NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic. December 29, 2022 - San Diego, CA. The Lucha Libre Agency™...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED
While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK MADE BIG GAINS THIS YEAR, KO ON HIS MATCH TONIGHT AND MORE
The WWE stock closed at $68.52. Despite its recent drop, it opened the year at $49.34 so it bucked the trend of losses that affected most stocks this year. WWE Shop has a new Ronda Rousey "Submit" t-shirt available. Betrayals of 2022: WWE Playlist. Big E and Tyler Breeze tour...
