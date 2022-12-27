ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ifiberone.com

UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
kafe.com

Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Remembering KPQ Personality Don West

KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Friday morning. He was 59-year-old. West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021. Over the years, Don worked with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild...
CASHMERE, WA

