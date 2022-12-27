Read full article on original website
UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened
UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
Skagit County flooding causes evacuations
LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
La Conner declares state of emergency after severe flooding
LA CONNER, Wash. — City officials in the small Skagit County town of La Conner declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, after weeks of rain, melting snow and a higher than predicted king tide caused water to flood the streets. On Wednesday, family members worked to salvage what...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Bothell man arrested after alleged hate crime-related shooting in Lynnwood
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
Remembering KPQ Personality Don West
KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Friday morning. He was 59-year-old. West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021. Over the years, Don worked with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild...
