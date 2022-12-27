Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
Clayton News Daily
Chrissy Teigen Posts Precious Baby Pictures of John Legend in Honor of His Birthday
Here's what we've learned today: John Legend was a ridiculously cute kid. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a shoutout for her husband's 44th birthday, and the endearing message came with an extra special treat for fans of the musician—three throwback photos from his childhood. "happy...
Clayton News Daily
Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos
Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
Clayton News Daily
Meet the 2023 American Girl Doll of the Year
American Girl is introducing 2023's Girl of the Year: Kavi (pronounced KUH-vee, according to a comment from the brand's Instagram) Sharma. Kavi marks the brand's first South Asian Girl of the Year, a contemporary line that was introduced over 20 years ago with the intention of reflecting the diverse backgrounds of American girls today.
Clayton News Daily
'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard
Abdul Sharifu, 26, left his home in Buffalo Saturday afternoon in blizzard conditions to get milk and other supplies. He never made it back. Sharifu is among at least 39 fatalities in Erie County, New York, from the winter storm that buried the city of Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents at home -- many without heat as the Christmas weekend blizzard took out power.
Clayton News Daily
MORRIS: God is watching over us in the hard times
Sometimes life feels like a drought and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the Ironweed that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).
Comments / 0