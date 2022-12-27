ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok

There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
Clayton News Daily

Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos

Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
Clayton News Daily

Eva Mendes Debuts Sizzling Hair Color Transformation for the New Year

Eva Mendes is starting 2023 with new hair and a welcoming, "grateful" attitude. The actress and mother-of-two posted on Instagram, sharing a major hair transformation and a message about the holidays and caring for one another. Along with the clip showing off her fiery new hair, she shared a heartwarming...
Clayton News Daily

Gia Giudice Shares 'First Official Xmas Card' With Stepdad Louie Ruelas and Family

Gia Giudice is celebrating her first Christmas as part of a blended family. Gia, the 21-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, took to social media to share her family's first holiday since her mom remarried and tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas. In the glamorous family portrait,...
Clayton News Daily

Christina Hendricks Shares Stunning Photo as Tribute to Late Vivienne Westwood

Christina Hendricks honored the late Vivienne Westwood with a touching tribute on social media. After the news of Westwood's death broke earlier today, the Good Girls actress took to Instagram to share a picture that featured herself posing in a burgundy gown and flower crown alongside the iconic British fashion designer. The setting seemed to be her design space.
Clayton News Daily

What Miley Cyrus Said to Dolly Parton That Genuinely Scared the Country Superstar

Dolly Parton doesn't take conversations about hair color very lightly. The country superstar was nothing short of horrified when her goddaughter Miley Cyrus suggested doing something different with her hair ahead of the duo's upcoming New Year's Eve special. According to Cyrus, 30, she genuinely terrified the 76-year-old icon by...
Clayton News Daily

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 2023 American Girl Doll of the Year

American Girl is introducing 2023's Girl of the Year: Kavi (pronounced KUH-vee, according to a comment from the brand's Instagram) Sharma. Kavi marks the brand's first South Asian Girl of the Year, a contemporary line that was introduced over 20 years ago with the intention of reflecting the diverse backgrounds of American girls today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy