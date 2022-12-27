ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor

Robert Griffin III left in the middle of an ESPN broadcast on Saturday after receiving a phone call apparently telling him that his wife was going into labor. Griffin, an analyst for ESPN, was part of a “Field Pass” viewing option on ESPN2 for the Michigan-TCU CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl. The “Field... The post RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Boston

7 things to look forward to in Boston sports in 2023

Some young and exciting players look poised to get even better while a pair of teams have championship hopes in 2023. The last calendar year brought many ups and downs in Boston sports. The Patriots suffered a playoff loss for the ages to a division rival at the start of...
BOSTON, MA

