A mom has been shamed over the lunch boxes she packed for her small children, with many saying it’s “not enough” for growing kids. Taking to Facebook, the American woman shared a photo of the lunch she made for her three and one-year-old children. The box was packed with seaweed, cut-up slices of cheese and crackers. “This is lunch for a one and three-year-old today. Sharp Cheddar cheese, crackers, and seaweed,” the woman called Rachel wrote. Many praised the mom’s snacks, commenting the container “looks great” and “this is exactly what my three-year-old would eat.” However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. Others criticized the...

4 DAYS AGO