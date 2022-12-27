Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week
High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Ori to take helm of RBHS baseball team this spring
Riverside-Brookfield High School’s new head varsity baseball coach played minor league baseball for seven years. Mark Ori, a special education teacher and instructional coach at the school, was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2005 and advanced to AA ball in 2009 before being released in 2010. The following...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
panoramanow.com
Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment
Bobcat Goldthwait perfroming New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
panoramanow.com
Valparaiso Indiana Changes Recycling Policies
The City of Valparaiso’s Common Council approved amendments to Chapter 53 of the City’s Municipal Code which concerns the regulation of refuse and recycling collections. This ordinance addresses commercial and residential recycling. The last day of commercial recycling services at your location will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
Judge: NW Indiana hospital must keep ER open for 9 months
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana hospital that was days away from closing its emergency room has been ordered by a judge to keep those emergency services operational for another nine months. A Lake County judge granted a preliminary injunction last week that Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had sought against Franciscan Health Hammond, […]
nwi.life
Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville
Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
thesouthlandjournal.com
KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program
KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program (Steger, IL) — Wanikka Vance-Clark knows about education. Clark is the founder and owner of KaBillionaire Academy, a family legacy resource hub that provides families with resources and access to help clients with their health and wealth. As a former college athlete, she was taught the value of hard work and good health habits. Now, she seeks to help others learn the same lessons athletics helped drill into her.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago
© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
nwi.life
City of Crown Point, Geisen Announce Return of Tree Bonfire Celebration
The City of Crown Point, Geisen Funeral Homes and Geisen-Pruzin Funeral and Cremation Services are pleased to announce the return of the Christmas Tree Bonfire Celebration. The City of Crown Point and Geisen have partnered for 21 years to host the annual celebration. This is the first year since 2020 the celebration will be open to the public. The ceremony was closed to the public in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
LaPorte strike ends as MonoSol union workers vote for new four-year contract
Workers voted to end a nearly month-long strike at packaging manufacturer MonoSol after receiving a new contract Wednesday, according to a company press release. They will return to work at the LaPorte plant Jan. 3 and will still receive holiday pay from the company for Christmas and New Year’s.
Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
A Southwest Airlines plane that left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.
