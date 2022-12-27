Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
More Bears personnel changes coming vs. Lions
Expect further personnel changes when the Bears take on the Lions this Sunday, and when they close out the season against the Vikings the week after. “Certainly we're going to move guys around a little bit,” Matt Eberflus said. “Potentially offensive line, defensive line, but it's not any big shift.”
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
Heat Land Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, the center occupies an interesting place. For a long time, the big man dominated the league. Most teams opted to run their offense through a big man on the low block. In today’s game, that isn’t the case. Now, big men have new responsibilities....
Josh Allen Describes Getting Stuck in Chicago After the Bears Game
Josh Allen describes getting stuck in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bills defeated the Bears, 35-13, on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field, they ran into trouble making it home for the holidays. "The game had just ended," Allen started on ESPN's Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We're in...
Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for president job
Before joining the Big Ten in 2019, Warren served as the Vikings’ chief operating officer when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some inside Halas Hall consider the Vikings’ stadium to be the ideal blueprint for a possible new stadium.
Pistons’ Bold Trade Asking Price For Saddiq Bey
The Detroit Pistons currently own the worst record in the NBA. While many people expected them to pile up losses this season, there was some belief inside the organization that they could possibly battle for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the very least. But, at this point, the Pistons will compete for ping-pong balls more than a playoff spot.
REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO
News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
ESPN Drops Bulls vs. Sixers Jan. 6 Matchup
The Eastern Conference matchup now has a new start time and TV channel.
