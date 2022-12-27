ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

More Bears personnel changes coming vs. Lions

Expect further personnel changes when the Bears take on the Lions this Sunday, and when they close out the season against the Vikings the week after. “Certainly we're going to move guys around a little bit,” Matt Eberflus said. “Potentially offensive line, defensive line, but it's not any big shift.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

Pistons’ Bold Trade Asking Price For Saddiq Bey

The Detroit Pistons currently own the worst record in the NBA. While many people expected them to pile up losses this season, there was some belief inside the organization that they could possibly battle for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the very least. But, at this point, the Pistons will compete for ping-pong balls more than a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO

News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy