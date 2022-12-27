Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Visiting a Wright Flyer Replica on the Anniversary of the First Powered Flight, We Reflect On the Airborne JourneyDeanLandCartersville, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Fire breaks out at popular Atlanta Walmart, store now closed
ATLANTA — A Walmart along Howell Mill Road in Atlanta is closed Thursday morning after an overnight fire. It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. Customers and employees were inside...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan
Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
themeparktourist.com
$13 Million RMC Roller Coaster, ArieForce One Makes Test Run At Fun Spot America Atlanta
Fun Spot America Atlanta is located in Fayetteville, Georgia and is Atlanta's only Family-Owned theme park. On January 6, 2022 the ground breaking ceremony was held for ArieForce One, the new $13 Million Dollar Rocky Mountain Construction Roller Coaster which was initially slated to open in late 2022. Fun Spot...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
wrganews.com
Cave Spring Polar Plunge to take place this Sunday
The annual Cave Spring Polar Plunge will take place this Sunday, January 1st. The New Years’ Day tradition usually brings in 30 to 50 people ready to jump into the new year by dipping into the Cave Spring pool. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event and includes a t-shirt and a traditional New Year’s meal after the plunge. Registration for the event begins at 12:30 pm and the jump is at 1:30 pm. To register for this event, visit cavespringga.com.
Comments / 0