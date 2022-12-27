ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
CANTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
wrganews.com

Cave Spring Polar Plunge to take place this Sunday

The annual Cave Spring Polar Plunge will take place this Sunday, January 1st. The New Years’ Day tradition usually brings in 30 to 50 people ready to jump into the new year by dipping into the Cave Spring pool. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event and includes a t-shirt and a traditional New Year’s meal after the plunge. Registration for the event begins at 12:30 pm and the jump is at 1:30 pm. To register for this event, visit cavespringga.com.
CAVE SPRING, GA

