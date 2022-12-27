Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
wtmj.com
Waukesha firefighters rescue cat from flaming kitchen, contain blaze
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Firefighters from the Waukesha Fire Department rescued a cat from inside a family’s home, where they contained a Wednesday morning blaze to the kitchen area despite flames threatening to spread throughout the home. According to a release from Battalion Chief Tim Fleming, WFD crews and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
wtmj.com
Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
nbc15.com
16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
fortatkinsononline.com
Bonita Roub
Bonita (Sigl) Roub, 81, of Fort Atkinson passed into the clearing at the end of the earthly path on December 29th, joining the love of her life Gail, after a 25 year absence. In addition to her husband, Gail, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Blanche Sigl, brothers Harvey and Kenneth Sigl, and sister Patricia Sigl. She is survived by all her children: Cynthia (David) Gonda, of Smithfield, VA; Katherine (Kyle) Altmann of Burlington, NC; Joel (Michelle) Roub of Ada, Michigan; John (Lisa) Roub of Neenah, WI; Peter (Tracy) Roub of Cambridge, WI; and Maisie (Miles) Allie of Fort Atkinson, WI. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
29-year-old man found dead in Dodge County river
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Dodge County river on Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man found in the Rubicon River in Neosho.
wearegreenbay.com
One man hospitalized after 2 semis crash in Wisconsin, causing ‘significant damage’
CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was hospitalized after two semis were involved in a crash in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 27 on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ in Clyman.
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
