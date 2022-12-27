ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
wtmj.com

Waukesha firefighters rescue cat from flaming kitchen, contain blaze

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Firefighters from the Waukesha Fire Department rescued a cat from inside a family’s home, where they contained a Wednesday morning blaze to the kitchen area despite flames threatening to spread throughout the home. According to a release from Battalion Chief Tim Fleming, WFD crews and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wtmj.com

Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Bonita Roub

Bonita (Sigl) Roub, 81, of Fort Atkinson passed into the clearing at the end of the earthly path on December 29th, joining the love of her life Gail, after a 25 year absence. In addition to her husband, Gail, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Blanche Sigl, brothers Harvey and Kenneth Sigl, and sister Patricia Sigl. She is survived by all her children: Cynthia (David) Gonda, of Smithfield, VA; Katherine (Kyle) Altmann of Burlington, NC; Joel (Michelle) Roub of Ada, Michigan; John (Lisa) Roub of Neenah, WI; Peter (Tracy) Roub of Cambridge, WI; and Maisie (Miles) Allie of Fort Atkinson, WI. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
ROCKTON, IL
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
NEOSHO, WI

