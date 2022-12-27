Bonita (Sigl) Roub, 81, of Fort Atkinson passed into the clearing at the end of the earthly path on December 29th, joining the love of her life Gail, after a 25 year absence. In addition to her husband, Gail, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Blanche Sigl, brothers Harvey and Kenneth Sigl, and sister Patricia Sigl. She is survived by all her children: Cynthia (David) Gonda, of Smithfield, VA; Katherine (Kyle) Altmann of Burlington, NC; Joel (Michelle) Roub of Ada, Michigan; John (Lisa) Roub of Neenah, WI; Peter (Tracy) Roub of Cambridge, WI; and Maisie (Miles) Allie of Fort Atkinson, WI. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

