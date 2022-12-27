Read full article on original website
What Judge Goldman said at sentencing
First openly transgender death row inmate set to be executed unless Missouri's Governor grants clemency
ST. LOUIS — At the start of the new year, Missouri is set to execute an openly transgender death row inmate for the first time. At 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, Amber McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection for a crime she committed 19 years ago.
Dozens of bills related to gun pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
Should Missouri inmates still be held in prison or executed if new evidence is found of innocence?
Not many people understand the absolute power of a prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor holds more power and control over people and their futures than anyone in the judicial system, including judges and juries.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
What Missouri provides, does not provide to transgender inmates
Missouri is scheduled to execute a transgender inmate next week for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and killing of Beverly Guenther in Earth City. Scott McLaughlin, who now goes by Amber, would be the first transgender person executed in the United States if the execution moves forward on January 3. McLaughlin...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
A four day school week is now a republican priority?
Washington, DC should learn from Missouri and our values, not the other way around!. More highway potholes must be second on the list.
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Missouri state troopers to conduct targeted enforcement during New Year’s holiday weekend
Missouri state troopers will be out in force during the entire New Year’s holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed and another 331 suffered injuries in Missouri during last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend. State troopers say there were more than 1,000 crashes during the 2022 New Year’s holiday weekend.
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
