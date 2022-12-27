ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Missourinet

What Missouri provides, does not provide to transgender inmates

Missouri is scheduled to execute a transgender inmate next week for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and killing of Beverly Guenther in Earth City. Scott McLaughlin, who now goes by Amber, would be the first transgender person executed in the United States if the execution moves forward on January 3. McLaughlin...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle

A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Missouri state troopers to conduct targeted enforcement during New Year’s holiday weekend

Missouri state troopers will be out in force during the entire New Year’s holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed and another 331 suffered injuries in Missouri during last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend. State troopers say there were more than 1,000 crashes during the 2022 New Year’s holiday weekend.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy