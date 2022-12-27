ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
CORTLANDT, NY
Shots fired in Newburgh; one in custody

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots fired. The incident in the area Liberty and South streets occurred on Thursday morning. Police on routine patrol responded when they heard the shots, city officials said. No injuries reported. One man, who was found...
NEWBURGH, NY
Fatal Somers fire

Somers, New York – On December 26, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal structure fire on Barlow Court in the town of Somers. Somers Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were on scene at Barlow Court fighting the fire and discovered the sole occupant, Richard Jordan, aged 72 years, deceased.
SOMERS, NY

