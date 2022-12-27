Read full article on original website
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
Driver dies in crash with a parked tractor-trailer in Wallkill rest area
State police say Derrick Rosa, of Cuddebackville, was driving a Toyota Camry on I-84 when he left the road and entered the Wallkill rest area.
Headlines: UPS truck crash, fatal crash victim identified, New Rochelle shooting arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
Rescue officials say the animals were found with no food or water and are owned by former NYPD detective Erick Flores.
First responders pay respect to fallen co-worker killed by alleged drunk driver
Services were held for Lisa Sillins at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
2 men charged with murder in deadly Spring Valley stabbing
Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 40, have both been charged with second-degree murder.
6-year-old struck, killed by bus in Palm Tree
A six-year-old died Christmas morning, police said, after they ran into the roadway in front of a school bus on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Palm Tree.
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
Hudson Valley Boy, Age 5, Saved By First Responders After Leg Gets Stuck In Tree
Sometimes little boys will be just that, little boys. That's was the story for one busy Hudson Valley mom when one of her two boys, ages 5 and 7, got his leg stuck in a tree and she had to call the police to help her get him free.This all happened in Orange County at the home of Nicole Marie M…
hudsonvalleyone.com
Bicyclist dies in Kingston, city’s fourth fatal cycling accident in two years
Kingston’s tragic history of bicycle fatalities sadly continued this week after Kingston woman Christine Tarasco, 65, was struck and killed on Pine Grove Avenue by Vanessa Lowe, 60, of Kingston, on Tue. Dec. 27, according to Kingston police. “The glare of the sun appears to have contributed to the...
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
UPS truck collides with another vehicle in Newburgh
Police say the driver was hit by another vehicle and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Man, 62, indicted for throwing 15-year-old through Westchester storefront window
A grand jury indicted a Dobbs Ferry man on Wednesday for assaulting two 15-year-olds — one of whom was severely injured and had to be hospitalized, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh; one in custody
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots fired. The incident in the area Liberty and South streets occurred on Thursday morning. Police on routine patrol responded when they heard the shots, city officials said. No injuries reported. One man, who was found...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fatal Somers fire
Somers, New York – On December 26, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal structure fire on Barlow Court in the town of Somers. Somers Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were on scene at Barlow Court fighting the fire and discovered the sole occupant, Richard Jordan, aged 72 years, deceased.
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
