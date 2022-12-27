Read full article on original website
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community. Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month. "Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter."...
Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast
A large amount of dead fish were spotted washing up at Port Isabel and South Padre Island area. Officials say the dead fish are a result of last week's cold weather. The fish washed up near the lower Laguna Madre area just off the bay. Weslaco resident, Jesse Fonseca, spent the day out there fishing.
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
Amid the Southwest Airlines cancellations, there have been some migrant families that were left stranded at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Eli Martinez is from Venezuela and said he was supposed to fly out of the Valley on Christmas Eve. "They gave me another flight in the 26 again they...
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
Beachgoer finds ghostly octopus washed up on South Padre Island
Judith Groome said it was the first she'd seen in 22 years.
Christmas 'Fantasia' coming to an end
A popular Christmas light display in McAllen may be coming to an end after 13 years. Corbet Sparks started his "Fantasia" light show in 2009. He says it's been a one-man show up until this year. He usually puts up the decorations himself, but this year he's a bit older, a bit wiser and his youngest son helped out.
250 cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the Texas Gulf Coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 300 sea turtles were recovered by local wildlife recue groups since the recent cold snap. The Texas State Aquarium got help from multiple organizations Thursday to release 250 of those 300 turtles. All were impacted by the cold stunning event that experts said incapacitates the turtles, stranding them onshore.
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
Mobile security cameras coming to San Juan streets
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the corner of busy intersections in the city of San Juan, red and blue flashing lights with a sign that reads police on the side can be visibly seen from miles away. The unit is called the rapid deployment camera and is a solar-powered security camera able to function anywhere there […]
Pharr to host city’s first New Year’s Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is ready to ring in the new year with the community at its first-ever New Year’s Ball Drop and Festivities event. The upcoming inaugural event comes after the city canceled their New Year’s Eve ball drop event in 2021. The free community event will have family-friendly activities […]
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Lot where 4 Aces Bail Bonds was based is up for sale
EDINBURG, Texas – The land in Edinburg where legendary bail bondsman Fred Regalado used to have his 4 Aces Bail Bonds business is up for sale. Regalado’s office burned down in January 2011 and the lot, on S. Closner Boulevard, has remained vacant ever since. Now, says Mari Regalado, the company president, it is up for sale.
Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023. The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a […]
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service
With less than 48 hours left until News Year's Day, rideshare companies like Lyft are preparing for the influx of ride requests. One Edinburg woman shares her story, hoping it will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated. "I'm not against drinking, but I am for drinking...
Harlingen car rental agency affected by Southwest cancellations
The mass flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines are causing other issues. Budget Car rental, a car rental agency near Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, said they’ve seen a decline in business since Southwest’s issues started last week. General manager Craig Blackwell said they’ve seen a 50%...
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville
A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen
Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
