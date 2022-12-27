Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
New Year’s Eve Warmth For Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) New Year’s Day will bring early fog once again. Then look for good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
southfloridareporter.com
Fantastic Weather For Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring good sun and some clouds at times as we count down to the end of 2022. Look for clouds and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Warmer temperatures to develop on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds out of the east combined with lots of sunshine should modify the air over the Suncoast and cause our high temperatures to rise to above average values by this afternoon. We could certainly get even warmer as our winds shift to the south and southwest...
WINKNEWS.com
A look back at the historic 2022 hurricane season
The 2022 hurricane season started with a historic lull. A tropical storm formed five days into the season, but nothing until September 1. There were 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes, including Ian, with winds reaching 155 miles per hour sustained and a massive storm surge.
Florida Weekly
Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter
This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
WESH
Cool temperatures to begin day in Central Florida before warming up
There's a cool start to the day, but as we head toward the afternoon, temperatures are going to warm up quite nicely. If you have to spend any time outdoors in the afternoon, it'll still be cool but in the low 70s. By 10 p.m. Wednesday night, we'll be watching...
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
floridainsider.com
The Sunshine State came close to having a White Christmas–find out where!
Sandy Christmas Snowman on the Beach — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Artiom Photo. The Sunshine State might not end 2022 with a white Christmas, however, it got close to having one according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Northern and Central Florida experienced overnight lows in...
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
newsdaytonabeach.com
FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday
Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
WJCL
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
Gas prices could face roller coaster ride
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — As average gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023. The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an average […]
Marconews.com
Do iguanas freeze and come back to life? When it's cold enough in Florida, yes
While there are things to be careful of throughout Florida — hurricanes, rip tides. sunburn. alligators, snakes — only in South Florida do you stand a fair chance of getting hit in the head by a falling 5-foot frozen iguana. When the weather gets cold enough, these big...
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
floridaing.com
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
