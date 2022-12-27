ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridareporter.com

New Year’s Eve Warmth For Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) New Year’s Day will bring early fog once again. Then look for good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Fantastic Weather For Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring good sun and some clouds at times as we count down to the end of 2022. Look for clouds and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Warmer temperatures to develop on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds out of the east combined with lots of sunshine should modify the air over the Suncoast and cause our high temperatures to rise to above average values by this afternoon. We could certainly get even warmer as our winds shift to the south and southwest...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

A look back at the historic 2022 hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season started with a historic lull. A tropical storm formed five days into the season, but nothing until September 1. There were 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes. Two intensified into major hurricanes, including Ian, with winds reaching 155 miles per hour sustained and a massive storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter

This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday

Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

Gas prices could face roller coaster ride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — As average gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023. The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an average […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy