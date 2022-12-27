ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Henigan's three TD passes lead Memphis past Utah State 38-10

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKhmy_0jw2jYhK00

DALLAS — (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns to give Memphis a 38-10 win over Utah State in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.

Henigan’s touchdown passes were all thrown in the second quarter, when Memphis outscored Utah State 21-3. The Tigers outgained the Aggies in the period 179 yards to 39 and 137-16 in the air.

Ducker had a 1-yard plunge and a 48-yard sprint for scores, both in the fourth quarter.

Lewis caught scoring passes of 15 and 22 yards, and Caden Prieskorn caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half for Memphis. Chris Howard added a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers (7-6).

Bishop Davenport threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs for the Aggies (6-7) in relief of quarterback Cooper Legas, who left early in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Connor Coles kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal for Utah State.

Henigan, a sophomore who played high school ball about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton, Texas, was 20 for 29.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The Aggies played in their 10th bowl game in the last 12 seasons after participating in only six in the program’s first 119 seasons.

Memphis: The Tigers avoided a losing season by winning on the same field where they dropped their season finale 34-31 to SMU when Henigan threw an interception into the end zone on the final play.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies won’t be easing into their 2023 schedule. They’ll open at Iowa on Sept. 2. Their most recent win over a Power 5 program was a 24-13 victory over Oregon State in last year’s LA Bowl.

Memphis: The Tigers will open their 2023 season at home against Bethune-Cookman. Three of their four American Athletic Conference road games in the reconstructed league will be against newcomers Charlotte, North Texas and UAB.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Ogden man shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday night. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said they were called after the victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
SMITHFIELD, UT
upr.org

City, county closures for new year’s

Cache County and area cities, including the city of Logan, will observe the new year with office closures on Monday, Jan. 2. Logan City offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, as will the cemetery, golf course and public library (the library will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2). Waste collection will be functioning that day, according to the city, and the recreation center will be open.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy