Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Lola Marie (Nickles) Simon
Lola Marie (Nickles) Simon, of Plainville, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, at the age of 95. She was born on November 12, 1927, to Clarence and Gladys (Buffington) Nickles in Furley, Kansas. She married James W. Simon on August 7, 1948, in Wichita, KS. They were blessed with three children: Mike, Jolene, and Stanley.
stocktonsentinel.com
John Orlando Ross
John Orlando Ross, of Hays, Kansas, passed away on December 23, 2022, at Rush County Memorial Hospital swing bed unit in LaCrosse, Kansas. He was born July 9, 1955, in Plainville, Kansas to Emmett Alvin Ross and Julia Sarah (Smith) Ross. He graduated from Stockton High School and Salina Area Vocational Technical School where he studied electronics.
stocktonsentinel.com
Billye June (Clark) Yowell
Billye June (Clark) Yowell was born on July 22, 1935, in Penokee and died on Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Delphos. Billye was the seventh child of 10 to John and Margaret Clark. She attended school in Hill City graduating in 1953. In 1955 Billye married Raymond Miles...
Comments / 0