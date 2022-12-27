Lola Marie (Nickles) Simon, of Plainville, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, at the age of 95. She was born on November 12, 1927, to Clarence and Gladys (Buffington) Nickles in Furley, Kansas. She married James W. Simon on August 7, 1948, in Wichita, KS. They were blessed with three children: Mike, Jolene, and Stanley.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO