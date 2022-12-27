ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Memoriam: The White Sox We Lost in 2022

It’s the time of year where, as we look ahead with desperate hope to the ramshackle 2023 Chicago White Sox, we look back at those South Siders we lost in 2022. Included among them are an ace rookie, a super-sparkplug, some quality bullpen arms, and even a White Sox First Lady.
2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 4

It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!. Here’s how 2018 wrangled out — all 42 picks. Also, here’s an archive of every article in the 2018 series. Here’s how 2019 came together, all 50 picks, and the archive as well. Here’s 2020, with the archive. Here’s the 2021 wrap-up of just 35 picks due to flagging participation, along with the full archive. And here’s the 2022 link to the 27-pick wrap, along with the full archive.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO

News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
