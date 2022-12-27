ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic arrives in Australia ahead of Grand Slam after COVID-19 vaccine saga, deportation

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Novak Djokovic is back in Australia preparing for the upcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night, Tennis Australia confirmed on Wednesday, ahead of his 2023 debut at the Adelaide International on Sunday. It marks the first time Djokovic has been back in the country since he was deported over his lack of a COVID-19 vaccine nearly a year ago.

Djokovic was granted a visa last month. He’ll compete in both the tournament in Adelaide and at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 16.

"Novak is welcome in Australia," Australian Open director Craig Tiley said Tuesday, . "I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he's going to be the player to beat [at the Australian Open] again."

was a wild one. He missed the Grand Slam after refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine, something Australia required for visitors to enter the country. Those requirements have since been lifted.

Djokovic, who won the 2021 Australian Open, was ranked No. 1 in the world when he was banned from last year's event. The Serbian star ended up playing the French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Djokovic then .

He , and he's now ranked No. 5 in the world.

Djokovic last competed at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in November, where he beat Casper Ruud to win the title — his fifth of the season.

Djokovic has won the title in Australia a record nine times, including three of the last four. Nadal won last year.

While Djokovic’s vaccine stance certainly drew plenty of criticism and turmoil throughout the tennis world, he is undoubtedly a favorite to pick up two titles this month in Australia — something Tiley thinks Australians can still get behind.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said, . "We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."

