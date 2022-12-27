Read full article on original website
New Texas WR Johntay Cook 'Really Doesn't Like OU'
Johntay Cook has high expectations for the Longhorns over the next few seasons, and that includes sweeping the arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners
Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington. Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of...
Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies
SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
WFAA
Texas Tech tops Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON — Texas Tech's first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
WFAA
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
Happiness doesn't grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Why right now is not a good time for many home sellers in Austin
There's a window of opportunity for homebuyers right now, according an expert, and it means many home sellers are at a major disadvantage.
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
