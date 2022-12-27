ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Texas Tech tops Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON — Texas Tech's first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I...
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Associated Press

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

