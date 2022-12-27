ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Realistic Resolutions for Moms to Make (and Keep) This Year

As we turn the calendar to January again, here are 10 realistic New Year’s resolutions worth making—and keeping. 1. Stop yelling (as much). Let’s face it, kids are rough. At any age or stage. Many days we find ourselves counting the hours until bedtime and trying to make it there with some sanity left. We’ve all read the books, we’ve heard the experts, and we are acutely aware that yelling isn’t the right approach. But honestly, there are days when it is impossible not to. Don’t stress yourself out by trying to win the “Gentle Parent of the Year” award. Just try to take it down a notch in 2023.
That Girls’ Trip Sounds Fun, but…

To my friends who I used to spontaneously have gatherings with, book a trip last minute with, and have endless energy to entertain: my life is in the most chaotic state it’s ever been because . . . well . . . three kids. Not that I have to justify my actions, decisions, or priorities to anyone.
This is Why Mothers Cry

I didn’t use to be a crier. Don’t get me wrong, I’m as sentimental as they come, but crying hasn’t always come easy for me. In my youth, I covered my face in intense situations as the corners of my mouth curled upward in rebellion—nervous laughter at a funeral is still considered inappropriate.
