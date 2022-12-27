ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News

Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns remain shorthanded vs. Raptors, Fred VanVleet questionable

The Phoenix Suns (20-16) will close out the 2022 calendar year against the Raptors in Toronto with four players listed as out on the NBA’s latest injury report. Guards Devin Booker (left groin straight), Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot strain), as well as wing Cam Johnson (meniscus tear) will all have to wait until 2023 to make their returns to the hardwood.
PHOENIX, AZ
