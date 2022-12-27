Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
247Sports
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
Sean Miller, former Arizona assistant Book Richardson back on speaking terms
Sean Miller and his former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Book Richardson on Wednesday spoke for the first time since the latter was arrested on bribery charges by the FBI in September 2017. They met briefly following Xavier’s win at St. John’s, reports ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. Miller is in his first...
Arizona Cardinals confident Isaiah Simmons can help fill Budda Baker void
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker leaves a big hole to fill in the secondary after being placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured shoulder. The Pro Bowler’s season may be done, but the same can’t said for his team, which still has two games left to play in what has been an ugly year.
Jesse Luketa didn’t let wisdom teeth stop him from scoring J.J. Watt jersey
TEMPE — There was hefty outpouring of warm regards and reminiscing shortly after Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday he was retiring from the NFL after the season. But among the many texts, calls, emails and whatever else people are using these days to communicate with...
Cardinals must make Falcons’ Desmond Ridder beat them with his arm
TEMPE — The Atlanta Falcons entered the season with little hope for much success in 2022. Despite the narrative surrounding the team, Atlanta was .500 eight weeks in and kept itself somewhat in the NFC South title hunt up until recently. Even if the division itself has been weak...
Here are the most-read ArizonaSports.com stories of 2022
It has been a rollercoaster year in Arizona sports. From the crash and burn of the Arizona Cardinals after a hot start in 2021 to a historic regular season that turned into heartbreak for the Phoenix Suns, at times it has been tough being a fan in the Valley. However,...
Cardinals announce quarterback David Blough to start Sunday vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will turn to quarterback David Blough on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, their fourth different starting QB of the season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday. It was announced earlier in the week that backup Colt McCoy had cleared concussion protocols and was in line...
Falcons look to build hierarchy over final 2 games of season
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons are two teams that both are sitting at the bottom of their divisions but are heading in two different directions. The Falcons started 4-4 on the season before winning one game over the next seven tries and are staring at 5-10. ESPN Atlanta Falcons...
Suns remain shorthanded vs. Raptors, Fred VanVleet questionable
The Phoenix Suns (20-16) will close out the 2022 calendar year against the Raptors in Toronto with four players listed as out on the NBA’s latest injury report. Guards Devin Booker (left groin straight), Landry Shamet (right Achilles soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot strain), as well as wing Cam Johnson (meniscus tear) will all have to wait until 2023 to make their returns to the hardwood.
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announces his commitment to Ole Miss
Surrounded by family inside the school's gymnasium on Friday afternoon, Chandler Basha junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., announced his commitment to Ole Miss. It might be a shock to some, but Williams, one of the most heralded 2024 dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, loves the offense and felt a familial connection there.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0