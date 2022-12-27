Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
How 2 Indiana moms capture suspect, rescue missing Ohio baby Kason Thomas
A gut feeling shared by two Indiana mothers helped capture a kidnapping suspect and saved the life of a missing Ohio baby.
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen in Columbus.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash
FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday. The state patrol continues investigating. They haven’t come up with an injury number yet....
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
AMBER Alert suspect’s court appearance set for tomorrow after yelling expletives at Indiana judge
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court Tuesday after her original court day was delayed. An AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month boys, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in Columbus.
3 juveniles detained after shots are fired during Ohio SWAT arrest
According to Public Information Sergeant Jeffrey Mooney, the suspect was seen approaching a stolen vehicle with two other juvenile male suspects. CPD officers attempted to take the suspects into custody, when one displayed a firearm.
