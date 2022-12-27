ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
WDSU

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
whbc.com

3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash

FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday. The state patrol continues investigating. They haven’t come up with an injury number yet....
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy