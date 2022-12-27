ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jake Witt, OL, Northern Michigan University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me want to start playing football was originally me wanting to become more physical in basketball. I fell in love with the sport of football from then on and instead of being a sport that will help me in basketball it became of love of its own for me.
MARQUETTE, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson's return as more information on his injury has become available.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

DJ Ivey, CB, Miami | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey is a big cornerback that recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Check out this interview and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens trying to make a comeback to the NFL at the age 49?

Terrell Owens is 49 years old, and there are reports coming out that his agent has been in constant communication with the Dallas Cowboys about a possible return to the Star. You cannot make this story up here folks, but the 49-year old Hall of Famer, that played from 2006-2008 with the Cowboys has had communication with the team about a return.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?

Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?.
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Nico Bolden, SS/LB, Kent State

School (Code)Kent State (OHKS, 2021-22) / New Mexico (NMUN, 2017-20) DOB, Class Yr10-15-1998 / Graduate (6th Year) Games Watchedv. Washington 2022v. Oklahoma 2022v. Georgia 2022. Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 12-12-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP/GS / 103 TCKLs / 1.5 TFL / 1 PD. 202112...
KENT, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Draft Diamonds Very Early 2023 Mock Draft 1.0

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we at NFL Draft Diamonds wanted to share a Mock Draft and have some fun. We would love to see who you think will go where! Let us know what you think of our draft and please let us know on Twitter @DraftDiamonds.
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s huge week in week 1 a “FLUKE”

I love a healthy beef, and I love competition. That is why I love this statement from Jaire Alexander the Green Bay Packers shutdown cornerback. He was asked by reporters about Justin Jefferson’s massive week 1 performance and boy did he give out some bulletin board material for the young Vikings wide out.
GREEN BAY, WI

