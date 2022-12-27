Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
For Oklahoma's Four New Freshmen, Bowl Practices Let Them 'Pull Back the Curtain'
Kalib Hicks, Ashton Sanders, Derrick LeBlanc and Chapman McKown practiced with their future team this week, which Brent Venables said "was fun" for players and coaches.
NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names
Several names have been mentioned as possibilities to fill Sam Washington's shoes at NC A&T. The post NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kijana Caldwell, DB, University of Findlay
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The moment I decided I wanted to be a football player dates back to 2007 watching Devin Hester return the opening kickoff back for a touchdown when the Chicago Bears played the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl. What...
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz gets emotional when talking about decision to play in bowl game for Jack Campbell, Riley Moss
Kirk Ferentz is old school. He’s a carry-your-lunch pail and work the 9-5 shift with no complaints kind of coach. One should expect that from a man who’s been running the show in Iowa City since 1999. Players, however, might have other opinions when it comes to bowl...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff
One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ivory Durham, QB, Valdosta State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. It’s pretty much been my dream since I was 4 years old and that’s what I’m chasing now and I’m blessed to do it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s been...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Derek Carr quit football if he ends up getting cut or traded by the Raiders?
Derek Carr told reporters back in 2021 that if he every had to play for anyone else he would probably quit football. Well, that time is likely here. If you remember he told reporters, that there is only one team for him and that was the Raiders. “I’d probably quit...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Christian Watson Injury Update: Will he be available in Week 17?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the likeliness of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in Week 17. How serious is his new injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
