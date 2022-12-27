Read full article on original website
Edward Walters
3d ago
He would be hard to say to. I would not leave that little baby alone. At least give the little fella a chance to grow up
Reply
3
Related
lovemeow.com
Kitten Appears at the Entrance of a Home Asking for Help One Day and Never Looks Back
A kitten appeared at the entrance of a home asking for help one day, and she never looked back. A kitten showed up outside a woman's home and came right to her door for help. The little stray was just skin and bones, covered in dirt, and had upper respiratory infections.
lovemeow.com
Stray Kitten Stays on Backyard Patio and Decides to Wait for Someone to Come Pick Him Up
A stray kitten stayed on a backyard patio and decided to wait for someone to come pick him up. A San Francisco resident made a makeshift home with a large box and blankets for the local strays. When the holidays came around, a stray cat showed up with her kittens to the backyard patio and decided to huddle up in the makeshift nest.
lovemeow.com
Kittens Went from Being Spotted at Construction Site to Having Their Own Christmas Tree and Living the Dream
Two kittens went from being spotted at a construction site to having their own Christmas tree and living the dream. Two 3-week-old kittens were found at a construction site without a mother or other cats in sight. They were then brought into a vet clinic, needing rescue. Volunteers of AnimalLuvr's...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who was Found in an Old Car, Now Has Many New Siblings to Ring in the New Year with
A kitten who was found in an old car, now has many new siblings to ring in the New Year with. Bentley came to Murphy's Law Animal Rescue in NC as a timid rescued kitten. He had been found in an old car before making his way to safety. The...
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Homeless man goes without 'hot food' and 'shampoo' to keep his cats fed after increase in cost of living
A man has revealed that he skips hot meals and washing hair to feed his pet cats after the cost of living increased. Colin Ortutai-Hughes, a 45-year-old man, who lives in Brent, North West London, has recently shared his battle with the cost of living crisis. He says he struggles to feed himself and his lovely pets.
pethelpful.com
Wife Shows How She Says Goodbye to Her Dog vs. Her Husband
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as we want our fur babies to be by our side 24/7, it's just not realistic. We might have to leave the house to go to work or run errands. Whatever the case might be, we're devasted saying goodbye to our pets. Everyone else in the house, well, not so much.
Woman Makes Terrifying Discovery in Christmas Tree of Eyes Staring Back at Her
From the menu to the gifts to the decorations, those who celebrate Christmas face an enormous number of decisions every winter. For many, it’s not just a holiday, it’s the holiday, making even the smallest choice feel monumental. And one of the toughest decisions of all? Picking the perfect Christmas tree.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
One Green Planet
From Fearful to Family, This Foster Dog’s Transformation Will Warm Your Heart!
When @fostermomlyss began to foster a small chihuahua, she had no idea what he had been through, but it was clear that he was scared and had likely been abused in the past. Every time she would try to pet him or talk to Bumper, he would bite at her or yelp as if she was hurting him. He was not happy and didn’t seem to like his foster family, but with some time and love, Bumper began to let his walls down.
Comments / 9