NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts' Status For Saints Game
The final injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 is out and quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Sunday has been revealed. On Friday, the Eagles officially listed Hurts as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. While not officially ruled out, it's exceeding rare for a player given that designation to play.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has the perfect answer as to why Hurts won’t be ruled out
The Philadelphia Eagles once again have a very good quarterback, but we all knew that. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, and a huge reason the Eagles have the best record in football, along with the fact that they are Super Bowl favorites. Hurts didn’t play against the Cowboys, which...
Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP.
Terrell Owens hints at possible return to Eagles rival
He wasn’t here long. His final game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey was played one day before Halloween back in 2005. He played in 22 games with 22 starts as a member of the franchise if you include his heroic showing during Super Bowl XXXIX. Still, even with that being said, Terrell Owens ranks as one of the better wide receivers to don the midnight green. He’s also remembered as being a villain of sorts.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jenkins details scary neck injury suffered vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Teven Jenkins loves football. He always has. The Bears guard knows there's an inherent risk that comes with playing a violent game, but the thought that he'd be involved in a scary scene like the one that took place during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles never crossed his mind.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'pushing to play' Sunday vs. Saints
According to Pelissero, Hurts has made "significant strides" in his recovery from a sprained shoulder suffered in the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears and, after practicing several times this week, has yet to be ruled out. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts had...
