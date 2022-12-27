Read full article on original website
streetcarsuburbs.news
Nine DeMatha seniors earn college football scholarships, Jason Moore named area’s top defender
DeMatha pride was on full display at the Looney Convocation Center during early signing day Dec. 21. Nine Stags signed to continue their careers on full college football scholarships. “The thing that I’m most proud about is the work that they’ve put in academically, football-wise, character-wise,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor...
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
247Sports
Maryland 80, UMBC 64: Carey Breaks Out | Reese and Frees | Three-point Concerns
In its final non-conference game, Maryland basketball struggled to dispatch a pesky UMBC team for 30 minutes, but used a breakout game by Donald Carey and a flurry of free throws for an 80-64 win. Carey busts out, but threes don't fall ... Carey was an excellent 3-point shooter the...
fox5dc.com
'In the Water Basketball Battle' features Prince George's County's best ballers
Prince George’s County's elite high school basketball players are spending the holidays battling it out on the court. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from Upper Marlboro at the first-ever In the Water Basketball Battle.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!
Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022: A Baltimore Fishbowl collection
Baltimore Fishbowl has compiled a list of our most-read stories of 2022. From keeping up with Baltimore’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the public backlash against a drive-in movie theater’s employment policy, here’s a look back at what we found to be our readers’ favorites. Click on each headline to read the full story.
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Year in Restaurants: Baltimore’s Biggest Bites of 2022
Though 2022 started slowly in Baltimore’s culinary world, by midyear, the local restaurant scene had returned to pre-COVID levels of energy and excitement. What did we do this year? We dove into seasonal menus, welcomed new spots, said goodbye to old friends, enjoyed collaborations, and raised money for good causes. We went to wine and whiskey dinners and food festivals, cracked crabs and slurped oysters, downed crushes, and experimented with low- and no-alcohol cocktails. We continued to embrace the charcuterie board. We spiced up our lives with Old Bay Vodka.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's big stories of 2022: A year in review
Marylanders made history throughout 2022 in politics, sports, health, business and more. Many firsts were made in Maryland throughout the year, culminating with the first African Americans elected governor and attorney general; the first woman of color elected lieutenant governor, who is also the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland; and the first woman elected comptroller.
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
WBAL Radio
WBAL Radio Year in Review: Baltimore's Person of the Year
After Bryan Nehman asked about some of the most notable individuals in Baltimore, a conversation about the significance and presence of the squeegee kids develops.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place to get $12 million restoration
Before Harborplace made Baltimore's waterfront the place to go, the city's top tourist attraction was farther north: the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place.
