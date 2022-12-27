Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlottesville police search for missing 60-year-old man with medical issues
The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a 60-year-old man who has gone missing.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
cbs19news
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
NBC 29 News
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen
A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WHSV
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
fox5dc.com
Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police
WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
Three dead, 2 missing after SUV found submerged in Nelson County river
Three people are dead and two more are considered missing after an SUV was found submerged in Nelson county river. Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
wina.com
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
Comments / 0