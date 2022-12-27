ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen

A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
WHSV

Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police

WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead in Appomattox County crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County

At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...

