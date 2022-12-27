Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
tjrwrestling.net
Cain Velasquez Admits Putting Together Match With Brock Lesnar Was “A Little Uncomfortable”
Cain Velasquez has admitted that whilst Brock Lesnar was professional in putting their 2019 match together, it made him a little uncomfortable. In a rematch from their 2010 UFC contest, Cain Velasquez and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ swapped the octagon for the squared circle when they faced off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring action at WWE live event
The Almighty has been off television for the past few weeks as the company is doing a storyline that saw Adam Pearce ‘fire’ Lashley and his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website in an effort to convince fans this was a real situation.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Recalls How Her Rivalry With Charlotte Flair Affected Their Friendship
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history, but their friendship fell apart due to professional jealousy, according to Becky’s ex. When Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were in NXT together, they were the best of friends as two of...
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Selling “I Won’t Make It In Jail” Dominik Mysterio Shirt Following Christmas Eve “Arrest”
The rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey escalated leading to WWE releasing a t-shirt about Dom’s recent “arrest” that took place recently. Ever since Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle to join The Judgment Day with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and “Mami” Rhea Ripley, his father Rey Mysterio has been extremely frustrated. Following numerous attacks by his son, Rey nearly quit WWE and instead was moved to Smackdown away from his son.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves Names His 2022 WWE Match Of The Year
Corey Graves has his pick for the WWE Match of the Year while claiming that if you argue with him, “you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.”. As the main color commentator on WWE Monday Night Raw as well as WWE Premium Live Events, Corey Graves gets paid a lot of money to give his opinion on things. Sometimes Graves is a bit evil on commentary by siding with the heels on Raw, but he has shown a propensity to make his points well, which is why he is respected as an announcer after ending his in-ring career last decade.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. Recently on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a lot of talk about...
Comments / 0