49ers bring back LB Curtis Robinson on practice squad

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 49ers on Tuesday announced a small change to their practice squad. They added linebacker Curtis Robinson and released recently-signed rookie cornerback Tre Swilling.

Robinson was waived by San Francisco to make room on the active roster for re-activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.

A high ankle sprain landed Robinson on IR to begin the year, but not before he was named to the active roster. His return from IR was one of the eight the 49ers were allotted.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated the club originally thought Robinson would produce more on special teams than he has, which led to his release to make room for Kinlaw.

“Where we were on special teams at the time and how big of a player we thought he could be for us on special teams,” Shanahan said in a Monday conference call. “And so, we were excited to get him back and do that. You know hindsight’s 20/20, obviously, nothing against him on that, but those are the risks you take when you’re trying to get guys back and trying to have guys up. We had a number of guys down at one time, so we put a number of guys on IR so we could fill the roster and those are the gambles you have to take and we ended up becoming one short on it at the end of the year.”

There’s a chance Robinson is still elevated on game days depending on the team’s health. He joined the 49ers’ practice squad late last season and contributed some on special teams. This year Robinson saw action in three games and played 36 special teams snaps.

Swilling was added to the practice squad to begin Week 16 while the 49ers dealt with some injury concerns in the secondary.

