ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Not even the “Granddaddy” of all bowl games is immune from opt-outs. There will be some notable names missing when seventh-ranked Utah faces ninth-ranked Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, but the absence of the likes of Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid and Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has not resulted in negative reactions from their teammates.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO