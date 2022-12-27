Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
Read more on the four impending free agents the Detroit Lions should bring back in 2023.
Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near
Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
Matchup Advantages the Bears Can Exploit Against Lions
Detroit's defense is coming off an abysmal 570 yards allowed against Carolina and this gives the Bears something to exploit.
Detroit Lions Practice Update: Kerby Joseph returns, Elliott day-to-day
Rookie safety Kerby Joseph has returned to practice for the Detroit Lions, offering hope that he will be able to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Lions’ defense has been struggling without Joseph, who suffered a back injury in the loss against Carolina. Injuries in the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
FOX Sports
Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as...
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Jared Goff does not think Detroit Lions need to prove themselves to the fans
After winning six out of seven games to move to 7-7 on the season, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had a chance to grab control of their own destiny in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, the Panthers also had something to play for and they absolutely destroyed the Lions by a score of 37-23. On Wednesday, Goff was asked by a reporter if he felt like the Lions needed to prove themselves to their fans.
WZZM 13
Jason Polin on track to break Western Michigan's hat trick record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To no one's surprise, Western Michigan's Jason Polin was named the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational MVP. Polin perhaps played the best tournament ever in the event's storied history scoring a record six goals in two games. That's two games and two hat tricks for Polin.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, December 29
After winning six out of seven games to get back to .500 on the season, the Detroit Lions would rather just forget what happened on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a big hit with their loss to the Panthers, they could still find their way in if they are able to handle their business in their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released.
D'Onta Foreman Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
A big game from the Panthers running back results in a big award.
