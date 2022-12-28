ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

In An Interview With The Sunday Times On Being Canceled, Whoopi Goldberg Re-Canceled Herself

By Loren Cecil
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw8kM_0jw2Lv9t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aJyD_0jw2Lv9t00

Whoopi Goldberg at a special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 1, 2022, in New York City

Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

If you forgot about Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial comments regarding the Holocaust , no need to reread old news — she just repeated them all over again.

“It wasn’t originally [about race],” Goldberg told a reporter for the UK’s Sunday Times . “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

The reporter responded by reminding her that Nazis measured Jewish people’s heads and noses in an attempt to classify them as a distinct race.

“They did that to Black people too,” Goldberg said. “But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”

Goldberg’s original remarks were made in January on The View while the panel of cohosts were debating a US school board’s decision to ban Maus , a Pulitzer-winning graphic novel about a Holocaust survivor’s experiences, from its curriculum.

“Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race,” she said. “It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

These comments led to serious backlash. Despite backtracking and apologizing shortly thereafter with some help from the Anti-Defamation League, Goldberg seemed to circle right back to the same point in her latest interview.

Again, she swiftly apologized in a statement on Tuesday, this time claiming that her quotes were taken out of context.

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year," she said. "I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."

As antisemitism continues to rage , people were understandably upset that it didn’t seem Goldberg had learned from her past mistakes. She promised in the statement that she heard everything everyone said, believes the Holocaust was indeed about race, and maintains her support for the Jewish people.

More on this

Comments / 63

Honeybadgerdontcare
4d ago

It’s time for her to go! How much are people supposed to put up with from this woman who denigrates the holocaust over and over followed by lame and empty apologies!🦡🐾

Reply(4)
46
Lisa Siddell
3d ago

Here's the truth she seems to miss, she's a racist and has a big mouth that is always open. She is so full of herself she truly believes people want to hear what she has to say but she's wrong. She is a has been that never really was a someone.

Reply
31
Gina Andino
3d ago

Whoopi is a very angry bitter person and she should not be allowed on TV promoting her hate and hurtful words.

Reply
38
Related
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
epicstream.com

Al Roker Net Worth: The Life and Career of The Today Show Weatherman

Al Roker is finally out of the hospital after returning following Thanksgiving Day. As a longtime weatherman of NBC's The Today Show and co-host on 3rd Hour Today, many worry about the journalist's health. Table of Contents. Thankfully, he's now recovering and may soon grace the small screens again. As...
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Decider.com

Joy Behar Brutally Mocks Sunny Hostin’s Feathered Outfit on ‘The View’ by Comparing Her to Both Liberace and a Chicken

Joy Behar was playing Fashion Police on this morning’s episode of The View, shading her co-host Sunny Hostin for wearing a lavender feathered jacket. During a discussion about individual style and accidentally matching outfits with someone else, Behar made it clear that she and Hostin will never match — at least as long as she keeps her style consistent. Hostin, who was seated at the Hot Topics table in a light purple jacket with dramatic feathered sleeves, immediately became Behar’s target during the segment. The host gestured to Hostin’s sleeves and joked, “Imagine if I came in with this outfit. People would think I’m...
Outsider.com

‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update

Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
MANHATTAN, NY
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says cats followed her for three days after famous Annie Leibowitz photo shoot

Whoopi Goldberg has recalled the famous 1984 shoot she did with American photographer Annie Leibovitz, in which she was depicted emerging from a bath of milk. Discussing the portrait with The Times, the actor and talk show host said the idea for the image didn’t have any particular meaning behind it. “Listen, it’s a Black girl coming through milk,” the Sister Act star said. “It’s really no more than that. We weren’t that deep when we shot it. [Leibowitz] was like, ‘I think this would make a great picture.’ ‘OK,’ says I. ‘I have to get in the milk?’...
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey divides fans with shocked reaction to man’s request for gift ideas that cost less than $100

Oprah Winfrey has divided fans after she appeared surprised to learn a $100 Christmas present may not be in everyone’s budget.The former talk-show host’s realisation occurred during a conversation with Colin Drummond, who goes by the username @10gsocial on TikTok, and who identifies himself as TMZ’s Washington Bureau Chief on LinkedIn.In a video uploaded this week, Drummond approached Winfrey to ask her for Christmas gift suggestions for his mother, who he said is “not doing well”. “A favourite gift for my mom, she’s not doing well,” the TikToker said.In response to the question, Winfrey paused to take a moment...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy