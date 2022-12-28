In An Interview With The Sunday Times On Being Canceled, Whoopi Goldberg Re-Canceled Herself

Whoopi Goldberg at a special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 1, 2022, in New York City Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

If you forgot about Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial comments regarding the Holocaust , no need to reread old news — she just repeated them all over again.

“It wasn’t originally [about race],” Goldberg told a reporter for the UK’s Sunday Times . “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

The reporter responded by reminding her that Nazis measured Jewish people’s heads and noses in an attempt to classify them as a distinct race.

“They did that to Black people too,” Goldberg said. “But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”

Goldberg’s original remarks were made in January on The View while the panel of cohosts were debating a US school board’s decision to ban Maus , a Pulitzer-winning graphic novel about a Holocaust survivor’s experiences, from its curriculum.

“Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race,” she said. “It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

These comments led to serious backlash. Despite backtracking and apologizing shortly thereafter with some help from the Anti-Defamation League, Goldberg seemed to circle right back to the same point in her latest interview.

Again, she swiftly apologized in a statement on Tuesday, this time claiming that her quotes were taken out of context.

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year," she said. "I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."

As antisemitism continues to rage , people were understandably upset that it didn’t seem Goldberg had learned from her past mistakes. She promised in the statement that she heard everything everyone said, believes the Holocaust was indeed about race, and maintains her support for the Jewish people.

