David E. Barnhouse
David E. Barnhouse age 74, of Macksburg, OH passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born September 28, 1948 in Sharon, OH a son of the late John W. and Marian D. Jennings Barnhouse. He served and protected his nation in...
Eleanor Mae Culbertson
Eleanor Mae (Brock) Culbertson, 95 of Cambridge, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022, at Cambridge Place and under the care of Shrivers Hospice. Eleanor was born on February 6, 1927 at home in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Belva (Reed) Brock. Eleanor was a loving mother to her five children. She attended the Sonora United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and she served the church as the custodian for over 25 years. Eleanor also dedicated her time to the Colburn United Methodist Church in Zanesville where she was currently a member.
Robert C. Miller
Robert Charles Miller, 84 formerly of New Concord, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Frisco, Texas home on December 15th, 2022. Bob was born in Zanesville on September 2nd, 1938, he is the son of the late Lenore (Rowland) and Charles D Miller. Bob grew up in...
John McIntire Library Kicks Off the New Year
ZANESVILLE, oh – The year of 2023 is within just hours away, and the John McIntire Library kicked off the new year early. The John McIntire Library in Zanesville welcomed in the New Year at noon today. The library hosted their annual family friendly New Year’s party called Noon Year’s Eve. The party consisted of crafts, snacks, and a movie to get 2023 started.
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is big and strong, but her size doesn’t match her personality. Storm is a shy Siberian Husky mix who is 2 years old and loves being with people. It just may take her a minute to warm up to someone new, especially males. The Executive Director at the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson says storm will need plenty of time outdoors.
Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes
ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand. The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
