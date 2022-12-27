Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Valerie G. Davies
Valerie Davies, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 13, 1941, in Lancaster, England, daughter of the late Harry Billings and Ada (Hall) Billings. Valerie was a Christian by faith. She worked as a Caregiver for the elderly most of her life. She took interest in History and Arts. She loved St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided for many years. Valerie was an avid animal lover, she was known for always donating to various animal charities.
WHIZ
David E. Barnhouse
David E. Barnhouse age 74, of Macksburg, OH passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born September 28, 1948 in Sharon, OH a son of the late John W. and Marian D. Jennings Barnhouse. He served and protected his nation in...
WHIZ
Eleanor Mae Culbertson
Eleanor Mae (Brock) Culbertson, 95 of Cambridge, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022, at Cambridge Place and under the care of Shrivers Hospice. Eleanor was born on February 6, 1927 at home in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Belva (Reed) Brock. Eleanor was a loving mother to her five children. She attended the Sonora United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and she served the church as the custodian for over 25 years. Eleanor also dedicated her time to the Colburn United Methodist Church in Zanesville where she was currently a member.
WHIZ
Robert “Gus” Collins
Robert G. Collins, 88 of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 22, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Hillis Collins and Mabel (Hutchins) Collins. Gus was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Nashport Irville Methodist church and Southeastern Ohio Defense Corp. He worked in maintenance at Ohio Ferro Alloy for 21 years and later at United Tech for 19 years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to fish and listen to his country records.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is big and strong, but her size doesn’t match her personality. Storm is a shy Siberian Husky mix who is 2 years old and loves being with people. It just may take her a minute to warm up to someone new, especially males. The Executive Director at the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson says storm will need plenty of time outdoors.
WHIZ
Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes
ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand. The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
WHIZ
New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
WHIZ
John McIntire Library Kicks Off the New Year
ZANESVILLE, oh – The year of 2023 is within just hours away, and the John McIntire Library kicked off the new year early. The John McIntire Library in Zanesville welcomed in the New Year at noon today. The library hosted their annual family friendly New Year’s party called Noon Year’s Eve. The party consisted of crafts, snacks, and a movie to get 2023 started.
WHIZ
Homicide investigation in Licking County
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it’s investigating the death of a Newark woman as a homicide. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his office executed a search warrant on December 23rd at a home on Darlene Drive in Newark after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members of 67-year-old Debra Perrine.
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
Comments / 0