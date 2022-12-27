Eleanor Mae (Brock) Culbertson, 95 of Cambridge, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022, at Cambridge Place and under the care of Shrivers Hospice. Eleanor was born on February 6, 1927 at home in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Belva (Reed) Brock. Eleanor was a loving mother to her five children. She attended the Sonora United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and she served the church as the custodian for over 25 years. Eleanor also dedicated her time to the Colburn United Methodist Church in Zanesville where she was currently a member.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO