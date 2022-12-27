Read full article on original website
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho to be remanded in custody early Friday. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the governor of the Santa Cruz region is a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Camacho was transferred to a high-security prison near La Paz. His lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor’s detention is bound to increase unrest. By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had already started.
Biden administration approves $180 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved a potential $180 million arms sale to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the island and Beijing, the State Department announced Wednesday. The administration informed Congress Wednesday of its approval of the possible sale of vehicle-launched anti-tank munition-laying systems, and related equipment, to the Taipei Economic...
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a “year of historic progress.”. “It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act)...
Incoming Kansas attorney general fined for 2020 Senate campaign finance violations
The Federal Election Commission has levied a $30,000 fine on incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and a private border wall organization he was once affiliated with due to campaign finance violations committed during his unsuccessful 2020 Senate bid. In an agreement approved by the FEC last month, about a...
White House tells GOP chairmen they’ll have to restart oversight requests when new Congress begins
A top White House lawyer told two leading Republicans the oversight requests they issued during the last Congress would have to be reissued once the GOP assumes their House majority next week. The letter sent to Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, the incoming chairmen of the House Judiciary and...
Biden makes 1st public appearances during St. Croix vacation
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf and dinner with his wife and grandchildren. Biden and his 16-year-old grandson Hunter played golf at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. Biden, his wife, Jill, Hunter and his sister Natalie later went to dinner at one of the island’s top restaurants. Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family and welcome a new year. He’s scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to send the consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal to prison for six years. In a memorandum Wednesday, prosecutors said a harsh sentence for Rick Singer was warranted given the “breathtaking” scope of the scheme. Defense attorneys asked for a sentence of a year of home confinement or six months behind bars. Singer is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston next Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in 2019. More than 50 people have already been convicted in the case that involved bribes, embellished athletic accomplishments, and entrance exam cheating to get children from wealthy families into elite U.S. universities.
Release of Trump’s federal tax returns ushers in a charged new era of presidential oversight
House Democrats are set to release former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns Friday morning, ushering in a charged new era of presidential oversight. The release comes days before Republicans, who won a majority in November’s midterm elections, take control of the House and begin a series of promised investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration and his son, Hunter Biden.
Canada tribunal won’t block proposed big telecom merger
OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s Competition Tribunal has rejected an effort by the country’s competition watchdog to block the proposed merger of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. They are two of Canada’s biggest telecommunications companies. Rogers’ proposed $19.1 billion purchase of Shaw still requires approval from a government ministry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. In a summary of its decision, the tribunal said Thursday that the merger would not result in materially higher prices and likely would not lessen competition substantially. The deal includes the sale of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.
READ: House January 6 committee releases more transcripts, including Jared Kushner and Ginni Thomas
The House January 6 committee released over 20 new transcripts on Friday, including interviews with key members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle and others. The transcripts include testimony from Rudy Giuliani, Jared Kushner, Mick Mulvaney, Cassidy Hutchinson and Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. Read their transcripts below.
Inspired by ‘Office Space’ film, Washington software engineer steals over $300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie “Office Space,” according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department. Ermenildo Valdez Castro, 28, worked for the online retailer Zulily as a software...
