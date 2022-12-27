Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Officiating in Liberty Bowl Almost Cost Sam Pittman Way More Than Just a Win
More action needs to be taken by NCAA beyond overturning Quincy McAdoo suspension
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Ohio State Star Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
College football coaches have not been shy about accusing one another of tampering since the end of the regular season. Now, one of the sport's better wide receivers is shining a light on the issue. Speaking to reporters in advance of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against ...
For Oklahoma's Four New Freshmen, Bowl Practices Let Them 'Pull Back the Curtain'
Kalib Hicks, Ashton Sanders, Derrick LeBlanc and Chapman McKown practiced with their future team this week, which Brent Venables said "was fun" for players and coaches.
Joshua Simon Commits To South Carolina
Wide receiver Joshua Simon Robinson has transferred to South Carolina from Western Kentucky.
CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish
The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...
