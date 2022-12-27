Three reasons UNT could be better in 2023, including the spark a coaching change could provide

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three reasons UNT could be worse in 2023: Mean Green lost several key players after season
North Texas is entering a new era as the 2022 college football season comes to a close. UNT fired Seth Littrell after seven seasons as its coach earlier this month and replaced him with former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris. There are several reasons for hope heading into Morris’...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT set to add Demerick Gary as defensive line coach
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals. Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT basketball pregame: Mean Green vs. FIU at the Super Pit
Last game: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46; FIU 69, Florida College 64. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points in UNT's loss to FAU on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. He has seen his offensive production fall off while scoring six points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT aiming to bounce back from tough loss in game against Florida International
Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context. UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn't score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Texas hoops rewind: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46
Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 10-3 and 1-1 in Conference USA play after seeing its five-game winning streak snapped. The Mean Green had not lost since falling to UNC-Wilmington in their final game in the Bahamas back on Nov. 27. Now what?: The Mean Green will have a quick...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida Atlantic charges back to stun UNT in key Conference USA game
North Texas guard Tylor Perry left a defender on the floor at his feet before drilling a shot from deep in the second half of the Mean Green’s huge showdown with Florida Atlantic on Thursday at the Super Pit. UNT was up nine a short time later and seemingly...
KPVI Newschannel 6
TCU will honor Mike Leach during Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What will be on the mind of TCU coach Sonny Dykes in the hours leading up to the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff battle with Michigan?. Reflections of a wild yet successful season? Thoughts about whether or not he and the staff have done enough to prepare the Horned Frogs?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local colleges plan for growth, depth in 2023
This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future. University of North Texas. While schools around...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heart attacks spike during holiday season, Denton doctors say
While the end-of-year holiday season can bring joy, it also can lead to health complications for many at-risk patients. Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 is the most fatal week of the year when it comes to heart attack fatalities, with Christmas Day, Dec. 26 and New Year’s posing the biggest risk, according to the American Heart Association.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The business and housing stories we’ll be watching in 2023
This year has brought big stories to Denton County, from controversial business deals to residential disputes and new developments on the horizon. Here are a few of the stories we'll continue to watch closely next year. Core Scientific’s Denton deal. When the Denton City Council first approved a deal...
