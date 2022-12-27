Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge likely to receive ARPA funds after initial exclusion

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
msuexponent.com
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
Fairfield Sun Times
Firewood permits available in Northern Region National Forests through the end of the year
DILLON, Mont. - Following frigid temperatures, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is reminding people of firewood permit availability for if you have a little less firewood than they may have planned on for this time of year. Through Dec. 31, firewood permits are free for cutting in Northern Region National Forests,...
ypradio.org
The Montana Historical Society closes as expansion project begins
This Friday is the last day to visit the Montana Historical Society in Helena in person – for at least a couple of years. The museum collects and preserves historical artifacts and more that track the history of the state and surrounding region. The temporary closure is part of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Recycle old electronics this Friday in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - If you got new electronics for the holidays and are looking to clear out old ones, 406 Recycling is holding its monthly electronics recycling on Friday, Dec. 30. From 10:00 am to 6:00 pm you can drop off things like g personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems,...
New sheriff takes over in Broadwater County
At the end of this week, there will be a new top law enforcement officer in Broadwater County. Sheriff Wynn Meehan is retiring. He’ll be replaced by Nick Rauser, who was elected in November.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte youth softball league fundraising to renovate playing fields
BUTTE, Mont. - At 28 degrees and windy in late December, it's a little too early to get out that ball and mitt for some good old-fashioned softball. The Ed and Helen Austin softball fields are far too snowy to play on... but the conditions underneath aren't much better. And with the 2023 season just a couple warm months away, the Copper City Softball league is asking for help to turn their fields of disaster into fields of dreams.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
'Wrong-way' driver injury crash reported on I-15 north of Helena
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-15 near the Gates of the Mountains exit involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.
Taco Bell Cantina opens for business in Butte
After a multi-year wait, Uptown Butte can finally Live Más: the Taco Bell Cantina on the northwest corner of Park and Montana is now open.
dillontribune.com
Dillon woman gets deferred sentence for exploiting seniors
A Dillon woman received a six-year deferred sentence last week for stealing medicine and exploiting elderly residents at an area nursing home in Fifth Judicial District Court. Robyn Shepard, 47, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, exploitation of an older person and exploitation of an incapacitated person. She admitted taking prescriptions from residents at the Renaissance nursing home where she was a caregiver.
NBCMontana
Dillon police release update in missing person case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon released an update Wednesday about the search for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago. The last known contact with Michael Fontz, 37, was Dec. 9. His vehicle was located Dec. 14 next to the Big Hole River near Melrose. Officials...
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
Comments / 0